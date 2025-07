STORMS WITH 90 MILE AN HOUR WINDS ROAR THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS BLEW THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA MONDAY NIGHT WITH STRONG WINDS OVER 90 MILES AN HOUR AND TORRENTIAL RAINS THAT TOOK DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.

ORANGE CITY RECORDED 92 MILE AN HOUR WINDS AROUND 9:30 PM THAT DAMAGED PROPERTY INCLUDING WINDMILL PARK WHERE TREES WERE TOPPLED.

AS OF 10:15PM, THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF ADVISED NO TRAVEL IN THE COUNTY BECAUSE OF DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES.

HIGHWAY 59 THROUGH PRIMGHAR WAS CLOSED BECAUSE OF A NUMBER OF DOWNED TREES ON THE ROAD.

A 99 MILE AN HOUR WIND GUST WAS RECORDED BY A WEATHER STATION IN SIOUX CENTER.

THERE WAS A TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN UNION COUNTY AT 9PM AND ONE FOR SIOUX COUNTY AT 9:35.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY REPORTED AROUND 11,000 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER AROUND 11PM INCLUDING MOST OF THE STORM LAKE AREA, 1500 IN SHELDON, 862 IN CHEROKEE AND 200 IN QUIMBY.

ANOTHER 257 HOMES IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA LOST POWER.

TREES AND POWER LINES CAME DOWN IN NORTHERN UNION COUNTY NEAR BERESFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA.

