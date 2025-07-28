South Dakota Public Broadcasting Responds to Federal Funding Cuts

South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) expressed disappointment over the recent passage of the federal rescissions package, which includes significant cuts to funding for public broadcasting.

These cuts will directly impact SDPB’s ability to deliver essential news coverage, educational content, cultural programming, and emergency alerts across the state.

“For over 50 years, SDPB has been a trusted resource for all South Dakotans — from our largest communities to our most rural areas,” said Julie Overgaard, Executive Director of SDPB. “This funding decision presents serious challenges, but it will not change our mission to serve the people of South Dakota with integrity, independence, and a deep sense of public responsibility.”

Despite the reduction in federal support, SDPB remains committed to delivering high-quality, noncommercial programming and services that inform, educate, and connect communities throughout the state. The organization continues to provide vital services, including K–12 educational content, in-depth journalism, live coverage of state government, access to PBS and NPR programming, emergency alert information, and comprehensive coverage of SDHSAA championships and fine arts.

In response to these funding challenges, SDPB is encouraging supporters to take action by making a donation.

“Public support has always been the foundation of what we do,” said Ryan Howlett, CEO of Friends of SDPB. “Now more than ever, we’re asking our viewers, listeners, and communities to stand with us. Your donation will help ensure that SDPB remains strong, resilient, and accessible to everyone in South Dakota.”