SAND HOLDING SIOUX CITY TOWN HALL

STATE AUDITOR AND DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA ROB SAND IS HOLDING A TOWN HALL IN SIOUX CITY LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

IT’S PART OF HIS 100 TOWN HALL TOUR ACROSS IOWA.

SAND TALKED WITH KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG ON HIS WAY TO SIOUX CITY ABOUT WHAT HE’S BEEN HEARING AT OTHER RECENT TOWN HALL EVENTS HE’S HELD AROUND THE STATE:

SAND IS THE ONLY DEMOCRAT ELECTED TO STATEWIDE OFFCE IN IOWA.

HE SAYS THAT HAS LED THE REPUBLICAN CONTROLLED LEGISLATURE AND CURRENT GOVERNOR TO TRY AND RESTRICT HIS DUTIES DURING HIS TWO TERMS AS AUDITOR:

ONE OF THOSE AREAS WAS THE PRIVATE EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS, WHICH HAS SEEN A RECORD NUMBER OF APPLICATIONS FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR:

HE IS ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT THE STATE BUDGET DEFICIT AND HAVING TO USE CASH RESERVES TO FUND THE STATE.

SAND PROPOSES A NEW SOURCE FOR STATE REVENUE:

IF HE IS ELECTED AS GOVERNOR, SAND KNOWS HE WILL BE DEALING WITH A REPUBLICAN MAJORITY IN THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE:

SAND’S TOWN HALL TAKES PLACE AT THE LOCAL 231 UNION HALL ON HARBOR DRIVE AT 5:30 PM.

