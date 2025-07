RHODEN ANNOUNCES OPERATION PRAIRIE THUNDER TO FIGHT SOUTH DAKOTA CRIME

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN HAS ANNOUNCED OPERATION: PRAIRIE THUNDER, A TARGETED PUBLIC SAFETY INITIATIVE TO PROTECT THE STATE’S CITIZENS, ESPECIALLY IN THE SIOUX FALLS METRO AREA.

OPERATION: PRAIRIE THUNDER HAS TWO MAIN COMPONENTS:

RHODEN SAYS THE TARGETED ANTI-CRIME INITIATIVE IN THE SIOUX FALLS METRO INCLUDES SEVERAL GOALS:

THE PLAN INCLUDES PROVIDING 10 TO 15 HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS FOR MONTHLY SATURATION PATROLS OVER THE NEXT FIVE MONTHS; DEPLOYING AERIAL ASSETS INCLUDING THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD LAKOTA HELICOPTERS AND THE HIGHWAY PATROL AIRPLANE TO HELP WITH DRUG INTERDICTION AND TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT.

THE EFFORT TO SUPPORT ICE’S WORK INCLUDES EQUIPPING THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL TO ASSIST WITH ICE’S ACTIONS TO DEPORT OFFENDERS AND TRANSFER VIOLENT OFFENDERS FOR FEDERAL INCARCERATION:

SINCE JANUARY 20TH, ICE HAS MADE 262 ARRESTS ACROSS SOUTH DAKOTA.

OPERATION PRAIRIE THUNDER WILL BEGIN NEXT MONTH.