MRHD TO OPEN MILLION DOLLAR GRANT APPLICATION CYCLE

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS ONE MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING AVAILABLE FOR ITS 2025 IMPACT MATCH GRANT THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF AUGUST.

APPLICATIONS WILL BE TAKEN THROUGH AUGUST FOR AWARDS RANGING FROM $25,000 TO $250,000 FOR ONE YEAR TO SUPPORT PROPOSALS THAT DEMONSTRATE A SUBSTANTIAL COMMUNITY OR ORGANIZATIONAL IMPACT AND ALIGN WITH MRHD’S MISSION.

GRANTS WILL BE AWARDED IN CATEGORIES INCLUDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT AND TOURISM, ALONG WITH HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, EDUCATION, PLUS CIVIC, PUBLIC, CHARITABLE, PATRIOTIC, RELIGIOUS EFFORTS AND FINALLY LEISURE, CULTURAL AND HISTORICAL PROGRAMS.

APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE A 25% MATCH OF THE GRANT AMOUNT.

FOR FULL PROGRAM DETAILS AND TO APPLY, GO ONLINE TO

http://www.mrhdiowa.org/impactmatchgrants