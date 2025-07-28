Dakota Thurston County Fair Kicks Off July 30th

South Sioux City, NE — The 2025 Dakota Thurston County Fair will be held July 30th-August 3rd, 2025 with free entrance and free parking for the general public.

Every year, Dakota and Thurston counties in northeast Nebraska come together to celebrate a joint fair based in South Sioux City. Their motto is “It’s A Family Affair – At the Dakota Thurston County Fair.”

The fair will feature a parade on Dakota Ave at 6:00 pm on the 31st, livestock shows, a free community breakfast on August 1st beginning at 7:30 am, and several paid-admission events, including the “Tri-State ShootOut” Tractor Pull, Figure 8 Racing, and Extreme Bull Riding.