Amazon to build delivery station in Fort Dodge industrial park

Plans are being unveiled that may mean faster delivery of packages for online shoppers in north-central Iowa.

Officials with Amazon announced this week that the online retail giant has purchased property in Fort Dodge with plans to build a delivery station.

There was no information as to when the delivery station will be built.

An official with Amazon said there were no details as to the size of the building and how many will be employed.

The Amazon facility is to be built in Fort Dodge’s Decker Development Park, which is also home to Mid-American Energy, FORCE America, and Moeller Furnace and Air.