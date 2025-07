PETERMAN CONCERNED ABOUT IOWA VOTING LAW CHANGES

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR IOWA’S SECRETATY OF STATE CAMPAIGNED IN SIOUX CITY OVER THE WEEKEND.

RYAN PETERMAN GREW UP IN BETTENDORF, AND LATER ATTENDED THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY WHERE HE WAS COMMISSIONED AS A NAVAL OFFICER, AND EARNED WINGS OF GOLD AS A NAVAL AVIATOR.

HE LATER SERVED ON CAPITOL HILL AS A DEFENSE FELLOW IN THE U.S. SENATE, WORKING ON NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUES AND EVENTUALLY RETURNED TO THE NAVAL ACADEMY:

PETERMAN SAYS HE BELIEVES OUR ELECTIONS SHOULD BE FAIR, SECURE, AND ACCESSIBLE. AND IS CONCERNED IN RECENT CHANGES IN STATE LAW THAT HE SAYS LIMITS VOTING:

PETERMAN SAYS ONLY ELIGIBLE VOTERS SHOULD BE CASTING BALLOTS IN IOWA ELECTIONS:

PETERMAN SAYS AS SECRETARY OF STATE HE WILL WORK WITH THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE TO HAVE A VOICE IN MAKING SURE NEW ENTREPRENEURS WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO SUCCEED WHO WANT TO START A SMALL BUSINESS IN THE STATE.