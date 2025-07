NEBRASKA TAX REVENUES DOWN IN MAY & JUNE

NEBRASKA IS FACING A PROJECTED 95-MILLION-DOLLAR BUDGET DEFICIT AFTER TAX REVENUES FOR MAY AND JUNE CAME IN BELOW EXPECTATIONS.

THAT’S DOWN FROM THE LAST ESTIMATE OF A FOUR-MILLION SURPLUS.

THE NEW NUMBERS WERE RELEASED BY THE TAX RATE REVIEW COMMITTEE.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN IS ALREADY PROPOSING A TEN-PERCENT GENERAL FUND CUT NEXT YEAR.

PILLEN SAYS NEBRASKA FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES WILL SEE INCOME TAX RATES FALL FROM 5.2% TO 4.55% THIS COMING JANUARY, AND DOWN AGAIN TO 3.99% BEGINNING 2027.

FILE PHOTO