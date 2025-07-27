Iowa Teams Set to Create More Affordable Housing

Des Moines, IA — The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) and Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH) invited funders and partners to the finale for the inaugural Iowa Supportive Housing Institute (the Institute). Participants in the first-ever Iowa Institute presented development projects that will build a pipeline of supportive housing projects across the state.

The Iowa Institute is a collaboration between CSH and IFA designed to accelerate affordable and supportive housing development locally. The five-month training program brings together developers, service providers, property managers, and other local partners to learn how to develop supportive housing, which is permanent, affordable housing that offers supportive services for residents. The program was designed to strengthen local capacity, encourage collaboration, and prepare communities to advance viable, well-planned supportive housing proposals.

“Housing for our lowest-income residents is one of Iowa’s most urgent needs, particularly for those experiencing homelessness,” said Debi Durham, IFA Director. “The dedication and hard work of the teams that participated in the inaugural Iowa Supportive Housing Institute have led to promising project concepts that can help address homelessness and create lasting stability for Iowans in need.”

CSH, a national nonprofit that helps communities advance supportive housing, provided customized technical assistance to Institute teams as they designed their projects.

“Supportive housing is more than a roof over someone’s head. It’s a proven foundation for stability, dignity, and opportunity,” said Amy Stetzel, CSH Upper Midwest Director. “The Iowa Supportive Housing Institute equips local teams with the tools and partnerships they need to bring their innovative development projects to life. We’re excited to see these projects move forward and make a lasting difference for Iowans experiencing homelessness.”

The seven teams who participated in the Institute represent communities and partners across Iowa:

Burlington – City of Burlington, United Way of Southeast Iowa, Midwest Realty Group, Burlington Area Homeless Shelter

Cedar Rapids – Hawkeye Area Community Action Program

Davenport (2 teams) – Humility Homes & Gratus Development; Vera French, Quad Cities Housing Council & the Salvation Army

Des Moines – Anawim Housing, Cutler Development

Sioux City – City of Sioux City, RentSUX, Heartland Counseling Services

Waterloo – Friends of the Family, Cedar Valley Housing Corporation

“Supportive housing is an evidence-based intervention and one of the most effective tools we have that helps people experiencing homelessness find stability and thrive,” said Deborah De Santis, President and CEO of CSH. “The Iowa Supportive Housing Institute reflects what’s possible when committed partners come together with a shared vision. We are especially grateful to the Iowa Finance Authority for their leadership and investment in making these projects a reality for Iowans facing the greatest barriers to housing.”

Several standout project teams from the Institute will be showcasing their project proposals at the upcoming HousingIowa Conference, taking place September 3 – 4, 2025. Full details are available at housingiowaconference.com.