DREY CAMPAIGNS FOR IOWA DISTRICT1 STATE SENATE SEAT

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR IOWA SENATE DISTRICT 1 TOOK PART IN A CANVASSING EVENT IN SIOUX CITY ON SATURDAY.

CATELIN DREY OF SIOUX CITY IS SEEKING TO FILL THE VACANCY CREATED BY THE RECENT DEATH OF STATE SENATOR ROCKY DE WITT:

DREY SAYS SHE WILL WORK TO MAKE SURE THE STATE FAIRLY AND ADEQUATELY HELPS FUND PROGRAMS THE CITY NEEDS INSTEAD OF PUTTING MORE OF A FINANCIAL BURDEN CITIES AND TOWNS, SOMETHING SHE FEELS THE GOVERNOR AND CURRENT LEGISLATURE ISN’T DOING:

DREY SAYS HE ALSO HAS QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINE IN IOWA, AND OPPOSES EMINENT DOMAIN BEING USED AGAINST IOWA LAND OWNERS TO HELP BUILD IT:

DREY IS THE FOUNDER OF MOMS FOR IOWA, A PAST PRESIDENT OF SIOUXLAND GO AND A FORMER BOARD MEMBER OF THE SIOUXLAND RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS SET AUGUST 26TH FOR THE SPECIAL ELECTION FOR THE STATE SENATE SEAT.