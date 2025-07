COLEMAN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL FIREARMS CHARGES

A WOMAN WHO PURCHASED SEVERAL FIREARMS FOR PROHIBITED PERSONS WAS CONVICTED BY A JURY LAST WEEK AFTER A 4-DAY TRIAL IN SIOUX CITY’S FEDERAL COURT.

32-YEAR-OLD CEDRINIQUE COLEMAN FROM CHICAGO WAS CONVICTED OF FOUR COUNTS OF FALSE STATEMENT AND REPRESENTATION DURING A FIREARM PURCHASE AND TWO COUNTS OF PURCHASING A FIREARM FOR ANOTHER FOR PROHIBITED PURPOSES.

SHE WAS ACQUITTED OF TWO OTHER COUNTS OF FALSE STATEMENT AND REPRESENTATION DURING A FIREARM PURCHASE.

THE VERDICT WAS RETURNED FOLLOWING ABOUT FOUR HOURS OF JURY DELIBERATIONS.

TRIAL EVIDENCE SHOWED THAT COLEMAN PURCHASED SEVEN FIREARMS AND SHE CAME TO THE ATTENTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT WHEN THE FIREARMS BEGAN SHOWING UP AT CRIME SCENES BOTH IN IOWA, AND OUT OF STATE.

TWO GLOCK 19 HANDGUNS WERE CONVERTED TO MACHINEGUNS: ONE RECOVERED IN POSSESSION OF A PROHIBITED PERSON IN CHICAGO, THE OTHER WAS USED IN THE SHOOTING OF A POLICE OFFICER IN MINNEAPOLIS.

A SENTENCING DATE WILL BE SET AFTER A PRESENTENCE REPORT IS PREPARED.

COLEMAN REMAINS FREE ON BOND.