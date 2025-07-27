Back to School, Back to Giving: Help Crittenton Kids Start the Year Right

Back to School, Back to Giving: Help Crittenton Kids Start the Year...

Sioux City, IA — For many of us, the back-to-school season brings excitement- fresh notebooks, new backpacks, sharpened pencils, and the promise of a new beginning. But for the children and families we serve at Crittenton Center, this time of year can bring added stress and financial strain.

We believe every child deserves to start the school year feeling prepared, confident, and supported- and that’s where you come in.

How You Can Help

This year, we’re launching our annual Back to School Campaign with two simple ways to give:

1. Donate Supplies:

We are seeking these supplies to ensure consistency and ease:

Elmer’s Glue

Glue sticks

Scissors

Markers – washable (Crayola if possible)

Crayons and colored pencils (Crayola if possible)

Spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)

Filler paper (wide-ruled)

Bottom pocket folders – plastic

Pencils and erasers

Pens: Red, Blue, Black

Pencil boxes

Tissue boxes

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Post-its: 3×3

Headphones – basic cord

Storage bags – quart-sized and gallon-sized

These items can be dropped off at any of our very generous participating partner locations, just look for our sign and the tub:

Le Mars-

Hy-Vee- 1201 12th Ave SW, Le Mars, IA 51031

Anthon Community Methodist Church- 401 E. Bridge Street, Anthon, IA 51004

Fareway- 115 Plymouth Street, Le Mars, IA 51031

Sioux City-

Tacos El Guero- 525 Pearl Street, Sioux City, IA 51101

Fareway (Sergeant Road)- 4267 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA 51106

Fareway (Riverside)- 4040 War Eagle Drive, Sioux City, IA 51109

Fareway (Northside)- 4016 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City, IA 51108

BoHo Bliss (Backpacks for Botox)- 326 W. 25th Street, Sioux City, IA 51104

Orange City-

Dollar Fresh- 1301 8th Street SE, Orange City, IA 51041

Prefer to keep it contactless? You can also Venmo your donation directly at these locations- the code is on the sign!

2. Give $100 to Support a Student:

We’re asking 100 community members to step up and give $100 each to help every child in our agency return to school with the tools they need to succeed. Your gift will go directly toward backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and educational essentials.

Whether you give a backpack or a generous gift, every act of kindness helps create brighter futures. Let’s come together and make sure all our kids head back to school ready to learn and thrive.

Thank you for being part of the village that makes it possible.

For any questions or more information, please contact us!