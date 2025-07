SOUTH DAKOTA REPORTS 1ST WEST NILE VIRUS DEATH OF 2025

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS REPORTING THE STATE’S FIRST DEATH FROM WEST NILE VIRUS THIS SEASON.

THREE HUMAN CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN BROOKINGS, MARSHALL, AND SPINK COUNTIES.

ONE PERSON DIED OF THE VIRUS, BUT HEALTH OFFICIALS DID NOT SAY WHICH COUNTY THEY ARE FROM.

SEVEN AREAS IN THE STATE HAVE MOSQUITO POOLS THAT ARE POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.

WAYS TO AVOID WEST NILE VIRUS INCLUDE USING INSECT REPELLENT WHEN OUTDOORS, REMOVING STAGNANT WATER, AND COVERING EXPOSED SKIN AT DUSK AND DAWN.