SCHOLTEN SAYS “BACON ACT” DOESN’T ADDRESS HOG FARMER ISSUES

A SIOUX CITY DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR THE U-S SENATE SAYS THE “SAVE OUR BACON ACT” BEING TOUTED BY IOWA’S GOVERNOR AND IOWA REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS DOESN’T ADDRESS THE REAL DILEMMA IOWA’S HOG FARMERS ARE FACING.

THE BILL SEEKS TO NULLIFY RULES REQUIRING THAT PORK SOLD IN CALIFORNIA COME FROM HOGS RAISED IN PENS LARGE ENOUGH THAT THE PIGS CAN MOVE AROUND.

J.D. SCHOLTEN SAYS LAWMAKERS SHOULD REALLY BE ADDRESSING CORPORATE CONSOLIDATION IN THE LIVESTOCK INDUSTRY.

JDHOG1 OC……..LAST FEW DECADES.” :15

SCHOLTEN CALLS THE “SAVE OUR BACON ACT” WINDOW DRESSING AND SAYS REPUBLICANS HAVE DONE NOTHING TO PROTECT INDEPENDENT HOG FARMERS WHO CAN’T COMPETE IN A MONOPOLIZED MARKETPLACE.

JDHOG2 OC………COST OF PRODUCTION.” :25

SCHOLTEN SAYS PICKING A FIGHT WITH CALIFORNIA IS BARKING UP THE WRONG TREE.

JDHOG3 OC…….WORK WITH CALIFORNIA.” :11

SCHOLTEN SAYS IF REPUBLICANS REALLY WANTED TO HELP FARMERS AND CONSUMERS, THEY’D DO SOMETHING ABOUT CORPORATE MEATPACKERS THAT ARE GOUGING CONSUMERS.

RADIO IOWA