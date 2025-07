ENCORE HALL DEBUTS IN SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HAS A NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART MEETING AND BANQUET SPACE AVAILABLE.

MARKETING DIRECTOR SHANNON PAULING SAYS “ENCORE HALL” IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR USE IN WHAT WAS FORMERLY THE LARGE BUFFET AREA LOCATED BETWEEN THE GAMING FLOOR AND HOTEL HALLWAY:

ENCORE HALL HAS 2,850-SQUARE-FEET OF MEETING & EVENT SPACE AND PAULING SAYS IT CAN BE CONFIGURED INTO A VARIETY OF LAYOUTS:

THE SPACE HAS A BLUE AND SILVER MOTIF AND HAS SOME HIGH-TECH FEATURES:

IF YOU WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ENCORE HALL, GO ONLINE TO HARD ROCK CASINO SIOUX CITY DOT COM AND CLICK ON THE MEETINGS AND EVENTS PAGE.