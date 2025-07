CRAIG CLARK SEEKS CITY MANAGER’S POST OF SIOUX CITY

CRAIG CLARK, THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA, THE SECOND OF THREE FINALISTS TO BECOME SIOUX CITY’S NEXT CITY MANAGER, WAS INTERVIEWED EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON BY THE CITY COUNCIL.

CLARK HAS SERVED IN AUSTIN FOR 10 AND A HALF YEARS AFTER WORKING IN WORTHINGTON, MINNESOTA.

HE ALSO SERVED IN THE MINNESOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AND WORKED FOR TWO MEMBERS OF CONGRESS.

CLARK STATED IT’S IMPORTANT FOR CITY STAFF AND THE COUNCIL TO KEEP EACH OTHER INFORMED ON ISSUES BEING BROUGHT FORWARD BY CITIZENS:

CLARK TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT THE CITY’S STAFF IS ITS MOST IMPORTANT ASSET:

CLARK ALSO CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF AUSTIN MINNESOTA’S PORT AUTHORITY.