BARDEN IS 3RD FINALIST FOR CITY MGR’S POST

THE 3RD OF THREE FINALISTS TO BECOME THE NEW CITY MANAGER OF SIOUX CITY WAS INTERVIEWED BY THE CITY COUNCIL LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

ANDREW BARDEN HAS SERVED AS THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR OF WINTERSET, IOWA THE PAST FOUR AND A HALF YEARS.

HE IS FAMILIAR WITH THE SIOUX CITY AREA FROM SERVING IN THE NATIONAL GUARD:

BARDEN ALSO HAS A BACKGROUND IN PUBLIC SAFETY EDUCATION AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT.

THE COUNCIL ASK HIM IF HE WAS HIRED, WHAT WOULD HE WANT TO ACCOMPLISH IN HIS FIRST 90 DAYS ON THE JOB, WITH BARDEN REPLYING HE WOULD BUILD COMMUNITY TRUST:

BARDEN WAS ASKED TO DESCRIBE HIS LEADERSHIP STYLE:

HE ALSO CALLED CITY STAFF THE MOST VALUABLE ASSET OF CITY GOVERNMENT