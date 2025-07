TWO RAGBRAI PARTICIPANTS HAVE DIED.

ESTHERVILLE AUTHORITIES SAY ONE BIKE RIDER SUFFERED A MEDICAL EMERGENCY TUESDAY AS HE WAS RIDING, JUST BEFORE 8 A.M.

HE COLLAPSED AND WAS FOUND WITHOUT A PULSE.

THE MAN WAS TAKEN TO AVERA HOLY FAMILY HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS UNABLE TO BE REVIVED.

IN THE SECOND INCIDENT, A MALE BIKE RIDER FROM TEXAS COLLAPSED AND LATER DIED WHILE THE ROUTE CROSSED INTO MINNESOTA ON MONDAY