STREET WORK TO BEGIN AT MANY SOUTH SIOUX LOCATIONS

THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY SAYS A NUMBER OF STREET PROJECTS WILL GET UNDERWAY MONDAY AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS AROUND TOWN.

BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE WILL BE CLOSING THE RAILROAD CROSSING AT B STREET FOR REPAIR WORK.

THAT WILL AFFECT B STREET TRAFFIC FROM NEXT MONDAY, JULY 28TH THROUGH FRIDAY AUGUST 1ST.

ASPHALT MILLING AND OVERLAY WILL ALSO BE STARTING MONDAY AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS.

THAT WORK WILL AFFECT EIGHT LOCATIONS INCLUDING WEST 4TH TO WEST 3RD STREET, WEST 31ST STREET, 2ND AVE BETWEEN WEST 32ND STREET AND 33RD STREET, 2ND AVE BETWEEN WEST 33RD AND WEST COLONIAL.

WORK WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE FROM WEDGEWOOD DRIVE TO C STREET, FAIRVIEW DRIVE ALL THE WAY TO THE LIGHT/ROUNDABOUT, 1ST AVENUE STARTING FROM WEST 13TH STREET TO THE WEST 11TH STREET INTERSECTION, AND EAST 12TH STREET AND DAKOTA AVE TO B STREET.