RHODES SEEKS IOWA 4TH DISTRICT GOP NOMINATION

THERE ARE NOW FOUR REPUBLICANS CAMPAIGNING FOR IOWA’S FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT.

RYAN RHODES OF AMES WORKED FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP DURING HIS FIRST ADMINISTRATION AND SERVED AS C-E-O OF THE CONSERVATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM PARLER FOR THE PAST YEAR.

RHODES SAYS HE’S COMMITTED TO CONSERVATIVE VALUES, IS STRONGLY PRO-LIFE, AND PLANS TO RUN ON A “MAKE AMERICA IOWA” PLATFORM.

RHODES1 OC……OUT THERE.” :13

RHODES SAYS AMERICA’S POLITICAL SYSTEM IS BROKEN AND HE’LL ASK VOTERS TO SEND HIM TO D.C. TO DRAIN AND SET FIRE TO THE SWAMP.

RHODES2 OC……..THE CULTURAL ISSUES.” :10

THE OTHER REPUBLICANS WHO’VE ANNOUNCED CAMPAIGNS IN THE FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT ARE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN, IOWA HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER MATT WINDSCHITL OF MISSOURI VALLEY AND KYLE LARSON, A FARMER FROM HUMBOLDT.

CURRENT REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS PURSUING A RUN FOR GOVERNOR NEXT YEAR.