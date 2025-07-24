LifeServe Blood Center to Host Blood Donor Day

Sioux City, IA —LifeServe Blood Center invites the community to this year’s Blood Donor Day in an effort to boost the community blood supply during the summer, often referred to as trauma season.

This isn’t just our biggest blood drive of the year, it’s a VIP event where every donor is a star, and every donation can save a life. Join us for a day of glam, gratitude, and of course, giveaways!

Be a real star on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sioux City Donor Center (4501 Southern Hills Drive, 17) or from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Southern Hills Mall (4400 Sergeant Drive). All donors will receive an exclusive Blood Donor T-shirt, while sizes and supplies last and be eligible to win prizes from Greek 2 Me, the Sioux City Explorers, Chick-fil-A, Pizza Ranch and Texas Roadhouse.

To schedule your appointment, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeserve.info/SCstar.