FORMER YANKTON CITY MGR. INTERVIEWED FOR SIOUX CITY MANAGER’S POST

THE FIRST OF THREE FINALISTS WHO HAVE APPLIED TO BECOME THE NEW CITY MANAGER OF SIOUX CITY WAS INTERVIEWED BY CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS THURSDAY.

ERIC SWANSON, THE INTERIM CITY MANAGER OF PHOENIX, OREGON, IS A SIOUX CITY NATIVE WHO ALSO SERVED WITH THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD HERE.

SWANSON1 OC………MET MY BRIDE. :27

SWANSON TOLD THE CITY COUNCIL HE HAS BEEN LOOKING FOR AN OPPORTUNITY TO COME BACK AND SERVE IN LOCAL CITY GOVERNMENT:

SWANSON2 OC……..THINGS THAT HAPPEN. :18

SWANSON WAS EVENTUALLY PROMOTED TO COLONEL IN THE NATIONAL GUARD AND SERVED A TOUR IN IRAQ.

HE SAYS THAT SERVICE HAS PREPARED HIM WELL FOR LEADERSHIP ROLES IN CITY GOVERNMENT:

SWANSON3 OC……EXPERIENCE WITH. :24

SWANSON SERVED AS YANKTON’S CITY MANAGER FOR EIGHT YEARS, RESIGNING IN 2005 FOR THAT POSITION IN ROSEBURG, OREGON.

HE ALSO ALSO SERVED AS CITY MANAGER OF MEDFORD, OREGON FOR THREE YEARS.

THE OTHER TWO CANDIDATES, CRAIG CLARK OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA AND ANDREW BARDEN OF WINTERSET, IOWA WILL BE INTERVIEWED FRIDAY AFTERNOON.