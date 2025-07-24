Collaborative Care: Promise Community Health Center Expands Midwifery Services to Sioux Center Health

Sioux Center, IA — In a groundbreaking collaboration, Promise Community Health Center and Sioux Center Health are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering additional top-notch healthcare services to the communities of Northwest Iowa. At the heart of this exciting initiative is the introduction of midwifery care by Kari Ney, CNM ARNP.
Kari Ney, currently providing exceptional midwifery care through home births at Promise Community Health Center, will now also offer her midwifery delivery services at Sioux Center Health. This collaboration brings more labor and delivery options to women and their families in the community, fostering a sense of teamwork and cooperation between the two healthcare facilities.
The leadership teams of both Promise Community and Sioux Center Health have diligently worked on this joint effort for over four years, solidifying a partnership that allows for further options for midwifery care.
