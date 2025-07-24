Collaborative Care: Promise Community Health Center Expands Midwifery Services to Sioux Center Health

Kari Ney, currently providing exceptional midwifery care through home births at Promise Community Health Center, will now also offer her midwifery delivery services at Sioux Center Health. This collaboration brings more labor and delivery options to women and their families in the community, fostering a sense of teamwork and cooperation between the two healthcare facilities.

The leadership teams of both Promise Community and Sioux Center Health have diligently worked on this joint effort for over four years, solidifying a partnership that allows for further options for midwifery care.