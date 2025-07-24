Cedar Rapids program aims to train more people to fly and fix planes

Cedar Rapids program aims to train more people to fly and fix...

The airport in Cedar Rapids is launching a program called the Aviation Workforce Development Campus, which is designed to help counter a growing shortage of pilots and airplane technicians.

Marty Lenss, director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, says they’re partnering with Coe College and Kirkwood Community College, where students will receive pilot and technician training.

“Really, with Collins Aviation, BAE, that speaks to that aviation history that’s part of eastern Iowa’s origin story,” Lenss says, “and so, we’re really looking to foster that energy that existed and help the industry with the workforce that’s out there.”

The campus consists of two repurposed hangers, a classroom, and a laboratory space.

Joe Greathouse, dean of industrial technology at Kirkwood, says in the midst of an aviation workforce shortage, the program will help build more robust relationships with area partners in the industry.

“They see the commitment of Kirkwood, but they see the commitment of Coe and certainly the commitment of the airport to provide a campus like this,” Greathouse says, “so what I would expect is the interest from industry will continue to grow, and of course, that’s going to translate to additional opportunities for our students.”

Greathouse says Kirkwood has agreed to a year-to-year contract with the airport, and he expects the college’s technician training program to continue to build interest.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says demand for aviation technicians is increasing five percent each year, with more than 13,000 vacancies through 2031.