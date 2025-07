BRITT IOWA WOMAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING IN SAC COUNTY

A SEPTEMBER 30TH TRIAL DATE IN SAC COUNTY DISTRICT COURT HAS BEEN SET FOR A BRITT, IOWA WOMAN CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS FOR ALLEGEDLY SETTING UP SEXUAL ENCOUNTERS BETWEEN TWO MALES AND 13 AND 14-YEAR-OLD FEMALES IN SAC CITY EARLIER THIS YEAR.

40-YEAR-OLD AMANDA GOFF IS CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING AND TWO COUNTS EACH OF PANDERING INVOLVING A MINOR, SOLICITATION OF COMMERCIAL SEXUAL ACTIVITY AND LASCIVIOUS ACTS WITH A CHILD.

GOFF IS ACCUSED OF COERCING AND ARRANGING FOR THE 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL TO HAVE SEXUAL CONTACT WITH ONE MALE, INCLUDING CONFINING THE GIRL AGAINST HER WILL, PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO HER AND PROMISING REWARDS FOR COMPLIANCE.

A SECOND MALE WAS INVOLVED IN SEXUAL CONTACT WITH THE 13-YEAR-OLD

GOFF IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A HALF MILLION DOLLARS BOND.