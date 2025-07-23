Woodbury County gives initial okay to rezoning for nuke plant

Several northwest Iowans are voicing opposition to a proposal that could draw nuclear energy to the area.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors held its first of three public hearings Tuesday afternoon about proposed zoning changes.

The chairwoman of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, Victoria Kitcheyan says nuclear power is too risky.

“This is a huge public health concern,” Kitcheyan says, “and I think that if the county board of supervisors passes these regulations, it’s an invitation.”

County officials say they don’t have a specific plan in the works, but they believe more power is needed to attract businesses. They also worry about MidAmerican Energy shutting down two area coal plants. A spokesperson says the company expects to retire its remaining coal-fired units by 2049.

Other opponents who spoke were from the Sierra Club, as well as citizens like Rita Iversen of Sioux City.

“I don’t understand why this is even being considered when across the United States, nuclear power plants are being closed instead of open you have lots of sun here for solar, you have lots of wind, so you have varieties of ways that you can generate electricity,” Iverson says. “This seems like going backwards instead of forwards.”

Doyle Turner is a member of the county board of adjustment. He’s in favor of the zoning changes that include informing residents in a 10-mile radius of any proposed permits.

“The county is being proactive to say, ‘Hey, we want to have a say in this. We want to have an ability to regulate this,’” Turner says. “This is responsible government. This is what local government should do.”

Supervisors approved the first reading of the ordinance that includes some restrictions. Two more hearings will take place on July 29th and August 5th. The federal government would have to approve any nuclear project.