WOODBURY COUNTY FY 2024 AUDIT RELEASED

WILLIAMS & COMPANY, P.C. TODAY RELEASED AN AUDIT REPORT ON WOODBURY COUNTY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR THAT ENDED JUNE 30, 2024.

THE AUDIT SHOWS WOODBURY COUNTY COLLECTED A TOTAL OF $188,488,895 IN PROPERTY TAXES DURING THAT YEAR, WHICH INCLUDED $4,465,854 IN TAX CREDITS FROM THE STATE.

THE COUNTY RETAINED $42,149,281 OF THE PROPERTY TAX COLLECTED TO FINANCE COUNTY OPERATIONS.

THE BALANCE OF THE PROPERTY TAX COLLECTED WAS FORWARDED TO THE TOWNSHIPS, SCHOOL DISTRICTS, CITIES, AND OTHER TAXING BODIES IN THE COUNTY.

REVENUES FOR COUNTY OPERATIONS TOTALED $70,908,349 A 7.33% DECREASE FROM THE PRIOR YEAR.

EXPENDITURES FOR COUNTY OPERATIONS TOTALED $75,575,286 A 19.33% DECREASE FROM THE PRIOR YEAR.

THE COUNTY RECEIVED $18,391,842 FROM INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUES AND $2,786,649 IN CHARGES FOR SERVICES DURING THE YEAR.