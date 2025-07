RAGBRAI RIDERS TRYING TO BEAT THE HEAT

THOUSANDS OF CYCLISTS ON THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA LEFT FOREST CITY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING TO HOPEFULLY COMPLETE THE 70 MILE TREK TO THE NEXT HOST CITY OF IOWA FALLS BEFORE THE MOST INTENSE HEAT OF THE DAY.

WALT WEILAND OF FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, WAS RELIEVED TO MAKE IT TO FOREST CITY TUESDAY.

THIS ISN’T A SOLO TRIP FOR WEILAND.

WEILAND SAYS IOWA’S HUMIDITY IS BAD, BUT HE’S USED TO HIGHER TEMPERATURES OF 100 TO 110 DEGREES BACK HOME IN FRESNO.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED ANOTHER HEAT ADVISORY, STARTING AT NOON TODAY (WEDNESDAY) THAT INCLUDES THE ROUTE TO IOWA FALLS.

