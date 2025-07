PUBLIC HEARINGS BEGIN ON PROPOSED WOODBURY ZONING CHANGE FOR NUCLEAR ENERGY

THERE’S NO NUCLEAR FACILITY OF ANY KIND PROPOSED OR PLANNED FOR THE SIOUX CITY AREA IN THE FORSEEABLE FUTURE, BUT THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS GAVE FIRST ROUND APPROVAL TO A NEEDED CHANGE IN COUNTY ZONING RULES TUESDAY THAT COULD ALLOW THAT TO HAPPEN.

THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE DOES NOT AUTHORIZE ANY NEW NUCLEAR PLANTS OR STORAGE FACILITIES.

SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON STATED IN THE BOARD’S FIRST OF THREE PUBLIC HEARINGS ON THE ISSUE THAT THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT FUTURE POWER NEEDS IN THE COUNTY TO SUPPORT IT’S CURRENT MANUFACURERS AND BUSINESSES AS WELL AS ATTRACT NEW COMAPNIES INCLUDING DATA CENTERS TO CREATE NEW JOBS:

IF A PROJECT IS PROPOSED, IT WOULD NEED TO GO THROUGH THE CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT PROCESS TO ENSURE IT’S SUITABLE FOR A SPECIFIC LOCATION.

SEVERAL COUNTY RESIDENTS WHO ATTENDED THE PUBLIC HEARING VOICED OPPOSITION TO THE PROPOSAL.

RITA IVERSEN OF SIOUX CITY STATED THERE WERE OTHER OPTIONS FOR THE COUNTY TO CONSIDER:

THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, VICTORIA KITCHEYAN, SAYS NUCLEAR POWER IS TOO RISKY TO TRIBAL LANDS IN NORTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA:

DOYLE TURNER, A MEMBER OF THE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT, FAVORS THE ZONING CHANGES THAT INCLUDE INFORMING RESIDENTS IN A 10-MILE RADIUS OF ANY PROPOSED PERMITS.

TWO MORE BOARD HEARINGS WILL TAKE PLACE ON JULY 29TH AND AUGUST 5TH.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WOULD STILL HAVE TO APPROVE ANY NUCLEAR PROJECT PROPOSED IN THE COUNTY.