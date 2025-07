PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR UNDERWAY IN LE MARS

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR IS UNDERWAY IN LE MARS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS WITH ALL KINDS OF ACTIVITIES, FARM EXHIBITS FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT.

CANDICE NASH OF POWELL BROADCASTING IS ON THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR BOARD AND IS A BIG SUPPORTER OF ALL THE 4-H AND FFA EXHIBITIONS AND COMPETITIONS AT THE FAIR:

THE STATIC EXHIBITS ARE AMONG HER FAVORITES:

INCLUDED IN THE FAIR ENTERTAINMENT ARE GO-KART RACES ON THURSDAY EVENING.

MICHAEL STOFFERAN IS THE MANAGER AT PLESSIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY WHICH OFFERS GO KART RACING NORTHWEST OF HARTLEY.

HE BUILD TRACKS AND BRINGS COMPETITIVE GO-KART RACING TO FAIRGROUNDS AROUND THE UPPER MIDWEST.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR WINDS UP SUNDAY EVENING.

