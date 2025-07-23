Nominees Needed for Physician of the Year

The Iowa Academy of Family Physicians is seeking nominations for the 2025 Family Physician of the Year award. This annual award honors a family physician who exemplifies excellence in patient care, community service, and dedication to the specialty of family medicine.

A letter of nomination describing why the physician should be considered should be sent by Sept. 3, and can be submitted online at www.iaafp.org/awards, e-mailed to kcox@iaafp.org or mailed to:

Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, 6500 University Ave., Ste 100, PMB 123, Windsor Heights, IA 50324.

The recipient will be recognized at the IAFP Annual Conference Nov. 7, at the Meadows Event Center in Altoona.

Previous N’West Iowa winners were Scott Helmers, Sibley, 1988; Ronald Zoutendam, Sheldon, 1998; Richard Jongewaard, Sioux Center, 2000; and Dale Nystrom, Sioux Center, 2007.