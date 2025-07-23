More Turbines Coming to Plymouth County

Remsen, IA — Plymouth II Wind Energy Center, a proposed 200-megawatt wind project in Plymouth and Cherokee counties, could begin construction as soon as 2026. The project is wholly owned by Invenergy LLC, unlike Plymouth I, which was originally acquired by MidAmerican and operated by Invenergy LLC.

Invenergy LLC hopes to construct 45-60 wind turbines intended to power almost 80,000 homes once operating. They also managed Plymouth I, which began in 2016 and started providing power in 2021. Although the process of getting online is long, the turbines deliver tax benefits to the counties in which they reside.

According to project developer Harry Finch, the process includes “landowner inputs, county-level compliance, and continual interaction with state or federal bodies… Invenergy deeply understands the value in taking our time to [do] diligence and deliver the best site possible.”