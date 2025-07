1ST NW IOWA MEASLES CASE CONFIRMED

IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE CONFIRMED THE FIRST CASE OF MEASLES IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ANNOUNCED THE CASE WAS LINKED TO ONE ADULT PERSON WITH NO KNOWN LINK TO OTHER CASES IN THE STATE.

THE PERSON HAS NOT TRAVELED OUTSIDE OF THE STATE RECENTLY.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE SITES IDENTIFIED BY THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SHOW THE PERSON HAD RECENTLY STOPPED AT SUPER HI-TECH IN SIOUX CENTER AND SHELDON ON JULY 14TH AND THE SHELDON SUPER HI TECH AGAIN ON JULY 17TH ALONG WITH THE KWIK STAR IN SHELDON, AND THE CASEY’S GENERAL STORE ON DIVISION STREET IN HULL ON JULY 17TH.

EIGHT CASES OF THE MEASLES HAVE NOW BEEN CONFIRMED IN IOWA THIS YEAR.