11TH STREET FLOYD RIVER BRIDGE REPAIRS ARE UNDERWAY

REPAIRS TO THE 11TH STREET BRIDGE OVER THE FLOYD RIVER IN SIOUX CITY WON’T TAKE AS LONG AS ORIGINALLY EXPECTED.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE CITY’S CONTRACTOR HAS STARTED EMERGENCY REPAIRS AND ALL

NEEDED REPAIRS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2 TO 3 WEEKS, WEATHER PERMITTING.

THE ORIGINAL REPAIR ESTIMATE WAS UP TO TWO MONTHS.

THE 11TH STREET BRIDGE WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL REPAIRS ARE COMPLETED.

MOTORISTS SHOULD USE THE POSTED DETOUR ROUTE THAT USES BUSINESS 75 / LEWIS BOULEVARD, 6TH STREET, AND HOEVEN DRIVE OR FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.