WOODBURY SUPERVISORS TO HOLD NUCLEAR ZONING CHANGE PUBLIC HEARING

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL CONTINUE TO LOOK AT CHANGING THE COUNTY’S ZONING CODE AT THEIR MEETING TODAY (TUESDAY) TO PERMIT NUCLEAR POWER TO ONE DAY BE USED LOCALLY.

THE FIRST OF THREE PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE SUPERVISORS MEETING THIS AFTERNOON.

SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON SAYS FOR THE COUNTY TO GROW, MORE POWER IS NEEDED, AND THAT COULD INCLUDE A SMALL WATER NUCLEAR REACTOR:

NELSON SAYS THERE IS NOT A SPECIFIC PROJECT CURRENTLY IN THE WORKS, AND IF ONE WERE APPROVED, IT WOULD TAKE A MINIMUM OF TEN YEARS TO CREATE IT:

HE SAYS A SMALL WATER NUCLEAR REACTOR WOULD HELP PROVIDE ENOUGH ENERGY FOR A MAJOR EMPLOYER, INCLUDING A DATA CENTER:

NELSON SAYS THERE ARE NO CURRENT PLANS IN THE WORKS FOR ANY NUCLEAR FACILITY, BUT A ZONING CHANGE WOULD AT LEAST GIVE THE COUNTY AN OPTION.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CURRENTLY OPERATES TWO COAL PLANTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY. AND ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS SAY THEY CAUSE HIGHER RATES OF ASTHMA AND OTHER HEALTH ISSUES.

Sheila Brummer contributed story