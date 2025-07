A SECOND DEMOCRAT HAS ANNOUNCED HER CANDIDACY FOR IOWA’S FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT.

43-YEAR-OLD STEPHANIE STEINER OF SUTHERLAND, A RETIRED REGISTERED NURSE, POSTED HER CANDIDACY ON FACEBOOK BACK ON JULY 5TH.

STEINER SAYS SHE SUPPORTS WOMEN’S RIGHTS, ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE IN RURAL COMMUNITIES, PRIORITIZING FAMILY FARMS, CLEANING UP OUR LAKES, STREAMS AND RIVERS, AND PROTECTING OUR WETLANDS.

SHE JOINS ASHLEY WOLF TORNABANE AS THE ONLY TWO DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES IN THE RACE.