South Sioux City, NE — The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce will host an online workshop for small businesses on Thursday, July 24 from 12 – 1:30 pm. This is a free event titled “Insurance Basics for Small Businesses.”

“Are you a small business owner looking for the right insurance coverage? Join this workshop where we will help you understand the different types of insurance coverage available and which ones are best suited for your specific business needs.”