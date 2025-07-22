Sioux City Fall Home Show to be held in September

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Fall Home Show will be held September 5th-7th, 2025 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

This free event is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to save BIG on all home improvement projects and meet with local and national vendors face to face, offering valuable insights and guidance to help you turn your vision into reality.

Whether you’re looking to remodel your kitchen, revamp your outdoor living space, or simply make some updates around the house, the Sioux City Fall Home Show has everything you need to get started.