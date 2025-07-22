New wind energy tax impact study focuses on the turbine capital of Iowa

Nevada, IA– Rural economic development comes in many forms. However, in Iowa, wind energy is a dominant presence and Adair County is a great example of that.

Adair County contributes to Iowa’s status as the second highest producing state of wind energy, hosting more than 500 turbines, or 8% of all turbines in the state.

The Center for Rural Affairs’ new report, “Wind Impact Case Study: Adair County,” examines the economic impact of this development, detailing how tax revenue has been used by the county to support public services, such as schools and infrastructure projects. The report includes perspectives from local public officials, landowners, and a local co-op.

“With an increasing demand for energy generation, wind energy will continue to provide new rural development opportunities,” said Alex Delworth, senior policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs. “While not new to Iowa, wind energy can be new to many counties, and they may look to counties like Adair to better understand the public financial impact.”

In 2024, wind projects provided more than $5.5 million in tax revenue to Adair County, or 25% of total revenues. Since 2015, through a special financing method, the county has been able to distribute more than $26 million worth of funds for roads and bridges, with additional funds being sent to normal taxing bodies.

“A former supervisor related it to having 500, $1 million homes with far fewer needs,” said Delworth. “Once operational, turbines provide consistent tax revenue for local services without requiring much from them in return.”

Local farmers can also benefit from consistent revenues through land-lease payments; however, many took a step further through the creation of a local wind energy co-op, which has over 200 predominantly farmer investors and has developed 13 turbines throughout the county.

“Adair County is a great example of what wind development can look like in Iowa at its highest level,” said Delworth.

To access and read the case study, visit cfra.org/publications.