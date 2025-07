NEGAARD PLAYS CATCH FOR 24 HOURS TO RAISE MIRACLE LEAGUE FUNDS

THE FOUNDER OF THE MIRACLE LEAGUE THAT PLAYS BASEBALL IN SIOUX CITY’S RIVERSIDE PARK CAME UP WITH A UNIQUE WAY TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE LEAGUE.

KEVIN NEGAARD PLAYED CATCH FOR 24 HOURS TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR THE LEAGUE WHOSE PLAYERS ARE PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES THAT TAKE PART IN BASEBALL AND OTHER RECREATIONAL ACTIVITES:

ML1 OC…FOR THEM. :14

NEGAARD HAD A LOT OF PEOPLE PLAY CATCH WITH HIM OVER THE 24 HOUR FUNDRAISER:

ML2 OC…….OF THE MIRACLE LEAGUE. :12

HE DECIDED TO THROW AND CATCH FOR ONE WHOLE DAY TO CELEBRATE THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ORGANIZATION AND TO RAISE MONEY TO RESURFACE THE ALL-INCLUSIVE PLAY AREA.

THAT INCLUDES A PLAYGROUND, SPLASH PAD, AND RUBBER-SURFACED BASEBALL FIELD.

FORMER MAJOR LEAGUE INFIELDER SCOTT SPIEZIO JOINED NEGAARD TO PLAY CATCH WITH SIOUXLANDERS:

ML3 OC…….IT’S INCREDIBLE. :11

NEGAARD STARTED HIS QUEST MONDAY AT 2 P.M. AND HOPED TO RAISE $50,000 TO HELP REFURBISH THE MIRACLE LEAGUE SPORTS COMPLEX.

A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO, NEGAARD SPENT A YEAR PLAYING CATCH WITH 2,300 PEOPLE IN FIVE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES AND RAISED MORE THAN $370,000 FOR THE MIRACLE LEAGUE.

Sheila Brummer contributed to this story