I-29 METRO RAMP PAINTING TO TAKE PLACE STARTING THURSDAY

IF YOU DRIVE ON INTERSTATE 29 THROUGH SIOUX CITY YOU NEED TO BE AWARE OF AN UPCOMING PAINT MARKING PROJECT THAT MAY AFFECT YOUR TRIP.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS BEGINNING AT 7 P.M. ON THURSDAY, CREWS WILL BE CLOSING ONE RAMP AT A TIME, STARTING AT THE 1ST STREET INTERCHANGE IN SERGEANT BLUFF.

CREWS WILL WORK NORTH TOWARDS EACH INTERCHANGE BEFORE REACHING THE SOUTH DAKOTA BORDER.

PORTABLE MESSAGES SIGNS DURING THE RAMP CLOSURES WILL BE POSTED TO HELP DIRECT DRIVERS.

ONLY ONE RAMP WILL BE CLOSED AT A TIME ON I-29.

PAINTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEEKNIGHTS FROM 7 P.M. UNTIL 6 A.M.

THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-AUGUST.