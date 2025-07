HWY 175 BRIDGE OVER I-29 NEAR ONAWA TO CLOSE THURSDAY

IF YOU DRIVE ON THE IOWA HIGHWAY 175 BRIDGE OVER INTERSTATE 29 WEST OF ONAWA YOU NEED TO BE AWARE OF AN UPCOMING CLOSURE.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S SIOUX CITY OFFICE SAYS BEGINNING THURSDAY, JULY 24TH, CREWS WILL BE CLOSING THE IOWA 175 BRIDGE SO EMERGENCY REPAIRS CAN BE MADE BECAUSE OF MULTIPLE HITS TO THE STRUCTURE.

THE BRIDGE HAS BEEN STRUCK THREE TIMES SINCE APRIL.

THE WORK CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH AUGUST 5TH.

DETOURS WILL BE IN PLACE.

YOU MAY FIND THAT INFORMATION BELOW:

EASTBOUND IOWA 175: AT EXIT 112 (ONAWA/IOWA 175), HEAD SOUTH ON I-29 TOWARDS COUNCIL BLUFFS TO EXIT 105 (BLENCOE/MONONA COUNTY ROAD E-60) WHERE YOU WILL HEAD EAST ON MONONA COUNTY ROAD E-60 TO THE NORTHBOUND I-29 RAMP, AND THEN HEAD NORTHBOUND ON I-29 BACK TO EXIT 112.

WESTBOUND IOWA 175: AT EXIT 112 (ONAWA/IOWA 175), HEAD NORTH ON I-29 TOWARDS SIOUX CITY TO EXIT 120 (WHITING/MONONA COUNTY ROAD E-24) WHERE YOU WILL HEAD WEST ON MONONA COUNTY ROAD E-24 TO THE SOUTHBOUND I-29 EXIT, AND THEN HEAD SOUTH ON I-29 BACK TO EXIT 112.

ADDITIONALLY, THE WORK MAY INCLUDE I-29 LANE CLOSURES.

ONCE THE BRIDGE REPAIRS ARE COMPLETED, THE LANE CLOSURE THAT HAS BEEN IN PLACE ON THE BRIDGE WILL NO LONGER BE IN PLACE.

