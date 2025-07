ERNST GETS 185TH RUNWAY FUNDING IN DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA SAYS PROGRESS CONTINUES TO BE MADE ON FUNDING A NEW RUNWAY FOR SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING.

ERNST TOLD KSCJ NEWS THAT SHE HAS TAKEN STEPS TO GET THE ENTIRE PROJECT FUNDED:

ERNST SERVES ON THE SENATE’S ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE, AND IS WORKING TO GET THE APPROVAL PASSED THROUGH CONGRESS:

ERNST SAYS CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS ALSO WORKED TO GET THE FUNDING APPROVED IN THE U.S. HOUSE;

THE FUNDING IS PART OF THE NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026.