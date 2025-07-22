C21 Day of Giving: Real Estate Saves Lives

Sioux City, IA — When it comes to saving lives, there’s no better time than now—and no better way than giving blood.

Summer is one of the most critical times of the year for blood donation. Vacations, schedule changes, and warm weather distractions all contribute to a dip in donations, but the need for blood never takes a break.

That’s why CENTURY 21 ProLink is stepping up during the national C21 Week of Giving with a community blood drive on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 1114 4th Street, Sioux City.

We’ve partnered with LifeServe Blood Center to bring their mobile donation unit to our parking lot—making it easier than ever to roll up a sleeve and make a difference. Every donation has the potential to save up to three lives. That’s a powerful way to support our neighbors, our hospitals, and our community.

💛 This year’s theme: Real Estate Saves Lives.

Because at CENTURY 21 ProLink, giving back is part of who we are.

➡️ Schedule your donation at lifeservebloodcenter.org

Or call 800-287-4903, text LIFESERVE to 999-777, or scan the QR code on our event flyers.