VANGARDE ARTS LOOKING FOR “ARTS ALLEY” PARTICIPANTS

VANGARDE ARTS IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR MURALISTS AND ART VENDORS FOR THE SEVENTH ANNUAL ALLEY ART FESTIVAL ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH.

THE ONE-DAY EVENT TRANSFORMS THE ALLEYWAYS BETWEEN 4TH & 6TH AND PIERCE & NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY INTO AN OUTDOOR ART GALLERY AND CREATIVE MARKETPLACE.

ARTISTS ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT THEIR ORIGINAL MURAL CONCEPTS FOR THE CHANCE TO CONTRIBUTE TO SIOUX CITY’S LARGEST COLLECTION OF OUTDOOR PUBLIC ART.

SELECTED ARTISTS WILL RECEIVE PRIMER, FOUR QUARTS OF PAINT, AND WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR MORE THAN $3,000 IN CASH AWARDS ACROSS SIX CATEGORIES.

MURAL APPLICATIONS ARE FREE AND MUST BE SUBMITTED BY JULY 27TH.

GO ONLINE TO http://www.vangardearts.om/alleyart TO FIND OUT MORE.