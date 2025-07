TATAICHY SENTENCED TO PRISON

A LE MARS WOMAN WAS SENTENCED MONDAY MORNING TO UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON FOR THE DEATH OF HER TWO-YEAR OLD SON IN 2024.

27 YEAR OLD SEXLYN TATAICHY WAS SENTENCED IN A PLEA AGREEMENT ON THE CHARGE OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH, A CLASS B FELONY.

SHE PLED GUILTY TO THE COUNT IN THE PLEA DEAL EARLIER THIS YEAR WHICH DISMISSED TWO OTHER COUNTS OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND CHILD ENDANGERMENT-MULTIPLE ACTS.

TATAICHY DOES NOT SPEAK, READ OR UNDERSTAND ENGLISH AND WAS PROVIDED AN INTERPRETER MONDAY MORNING, WHO WAS ONLINE FROM HAWAII.

THE DEFENDANT’S SENTENCING WAS DELAYED TWO WEEKS BECAUSE OF A LACK OF AN INTERPRETER.

TATAICHY WILL SERVE HER SENTENCE AT THE IOWA WOMEN’S CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION IN POLK COUNTY.

THE JUDGE NOTED THAT TATAICHY WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE HER SENTENCE THROUGH GOOD BEHAVIOR AND WORK CREDITS.

SHE ALSO HAS A RIGHT TO APPEAL HER SENTENCE.