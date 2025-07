SOUTH DAKOTA LED THE NATION IN JUNE WITH THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE OF ANY STATE AT ONE-POINT-EIGHT-PERCENT.

NEBRASKA RANKS SIXTH IN THE NATION FOR THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN JUNE.

DATA FROM THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SHOWS THAT STATE’S JUNE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT THREE-PERCENT, UNCHANGED FROM MAY.

THOSE ARE WELL BELOW THE NATIONAL AVERAGE OF FOUR-POINT-ONE-PERCENT.