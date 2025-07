JACKLEY ANNOUNCES SD PARTNERSHIP WITH U.S. IMMIGRATION & CUSTOMS

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS ANNOUNCED THE U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT DEPARTMENT HAS OFFICIALLY APPROVED A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION TO ENFORCE FEDERAL IMMIGRATION LAW ON VIOLENT CRIMINALS AND DRUG DEALERS IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

JACKLEY AND OTHER STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL ANNOUNCED IN MAY THAT THEY WOULD SEEK 287-G FEDERAL AUTHORITY FOR THEIR RESPECTIVE STATES AGENCIES AFTER THEY TOURED THE SOUTHERN BORDER.

THE D-C-I INTENDS TO ESTABLISH A TASK FORCE PROGRAM HEADQUARTERED IN PIERRE.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES WOULD INITIALLY TRAIN D-C-I AGENTS FROM EASTERN AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA TO SERVE AS 287-G TASK FORCE OFFICERS.