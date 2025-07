Sioux City Plays Host To Iowa HS Baseball Championships This Week

SIOUX CITY BEGINS HOSTING THE IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENTS FOR CLASS 3A AND 4A MONDAY.

IT’S THE FIRST TIME SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE HIGH SCHOOL TOURNEYS, AND TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR MIKE SKAGGS IS EXPECTING GREAT CROWDS, PARTLY BECAUSE THREE SIOUX CITY METRO AREA TEAMS QUALIFIED TO PLAY:



SKAGGS SAYS A LOT OF VOLUNTEERS ARE HELPING OUT WITH THE TOURNEY, WHICH IS BEING PLAYED AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK/MERCY ONE FIELD, THE HOME OF THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS AMERICAN ASSOCIATION MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAM:



MANY OF THOSE VOLUNTEERS HELP EVERY YEAR WITH THE WOMEN’S NATIONAL NAIA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, WHICH THE CITY HAS HOSTED FOR 27 YEARS.

IN THE CLASS 3A OPENING ROUND MONDAY, DUBUQUE WAHLERT AND BOONE PLAY THE OPENING GAME, FOLLOWED BY ADEL VS DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION.

SERGEANT BLUFF LUTON PLAYS IN THE 5PM GAME AGAINST PELLA, AND SIOUX CITY BISHOP HEELAN TAKES THE FIELD AGAINST CARLISLE TONIGHT AT 7:30PM.

IN CLASS 4A OPENERS ON TUESDAY, IOWA CITY HIGH PLAYS WAUKEE IN THE FIRST GAME, THEN JOHNSTON VS CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE, FOLLOWED BY WAUKEE NORTHWEST VS IOWA CITY LIBERTY AND THEN SIOUX CITY EAST PLAYS AT 7:30PM AGAINST BETTENDORF.

THE SELECTION OF SIOUX CITY MARKS THE FIRST TIME THAT AN IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WILL BEPLAYED HERE IN THE OVER 100-YEAR HISTORY OF THE ORGANIZATION.